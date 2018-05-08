Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Let results be furnished only to parents’

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities concerned to furnish the results of the X and XII exams only to the parents.

Published: 08th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities concerned to furnish the results of the X and XII exams only to the parents and not to publish them in newspapers or in the website to avoid the syndrome of unsuccessful students committing suicides.

According to petitioner A Senthil Kumar, the results of public examinations conducted by the government for Classes 10, 11, and 12 are published in the newspapers and web-sites directly. And on seeing the results, the students who fail in the exams attempt to commit suicide and in a few cases, they succeed in their suicide attempt. There is an urgent need to go for an alternative method of announcing the results to avoid this kind of actions from the students. 

Petitioner suggested that the results along with documents thereof may be handed over to the parents at the parents-teachers meeting. In this regard, petitioner said that he submitted a representation to the authorities concerned on April 14. As there has been no action, he has filed the present Public Interest Litigation petition.

The petitioner has also sought an interim injunction restraining the authorities from publishing results of the public exams for the present academic year 2017-18.The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition is expected to come up for hearing before the vacation bench on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PIL Results Madras High Court

Comments

More from this section

Night patrol takes a tragic turn for constable

Over 28,000 register for engineering admissions

Membership drive, new office-bearers key topics at AIADMK meet

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'