‘Let results be furnished only to parents’

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities concerned to furnish the results of the X and XII exams only to the parents and not to publish them in newspapers or in the website to avoid the syndrome of unsuccessful students committing suicides.

According to petitioner A Senthil Kumar, the results of public examinations conducted by the government for Classes 10, 11, and 12 are published in the newspapers and web-sites directly. And on seeing the results, the students who fail in the exams attempt to commit suicide and in a few cases, they succeed in their suicide attempt. There is an urgent need to go for an alternative method of announcing the results to avoid this kind of actions from the students.

Petitioner suggested that the results along with documents thereof may be handed over to the parents at the parents-teachers meeting. In this regard, petitioner said that he submitted a representation to the authorities concerned on April 14. As there has been no action, he has filed the present Public Interest Litigation petition.

The petitioner has also sought an interim injunction restraining the authorities from publishing results of the public exams for the present academic year 2017-18.The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition is expected to come up for hearing before the vacation bench on Wednesday.