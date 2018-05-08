Nellai rowdy, aides nabbed at city star hotel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ COIMBATORE: A notorious rowdy in Tirunelveli, and four of his associates, who had been at large for over two years, were arrested at a five-star hotel at Teynampet here on Monday morning.

The history-sheeter known as J Rocket Raja in southern districts is an accused in several cases including the murder of an assistant professor over a land dispute in Tirunelveli in March. He has also been charged with murder attempts, abductions for ransom and extortion. Police claimed to have recovered a pistol from him.

Raja’s associates Nandagopal, 43, N Sundar, 31, M Prakash, 25 and K Raj Sundar, 23 were also apprehended at gun-point. Based on a tip-off, a special police team comprising the city police personnel and the Organised Crime Unit stormed into the hotel and nabbed the suspects. Preliminary investigation revealed that three of Rocket Raja’s associates were booked for kidnapping RSV Karthik Sethupathi, foster son of Ramnad Estate heir Vijaya Nachiar, in December 2017.

“Last year, Karthik was kidnapped from his house and taken to Tirunelveli where he was lodged and the gang threatened Karthik’s wife and took away a few antiques from them worth many lakhs. Also, Raja was the key accused in the murder of rowdy Kidankulam Kumar’s son-in-law Senthil Kumar, who worked as an assistant professor in Tirunelveli Medical College,” said a police source. The Nellai police booked Raja and 10 of his associates. The detained persons were taken to the Virugambakkam police station for inquiry. A senior police officer said a police team from Tirunelveli was on the way to Chennai to conduct inquires.

Kovai cops step in

According to Coimbatore City Police, they were planning to move for a formal arrest of Rocket Raja in connection with a kidnapping case in Ukkadam. A year ago, eight youth in the city were arrested for planning to kidnap All Jamaat’s Federation President Inayathullah. Investigations revealed that the youth were assisted by Rocket Raja. The kingpin had even sent his man Karthik to sketch a map to kidnap Inayathullah. “However, the bid was foiled. In this case, Karthik is yet to be identified as we do not have his latest picture. However, Rocket Raja will be brought in the case,” said sources.

In connection with this case, city police planned to get a Prisoner Transit warrant after he was remanded in judicial custody in Chennai prison. After the PT warrant, city police may also get his custody to inquire into the case. City Police Commissioner K Periaiah said, “Chennai police have arrested him in connection with a separate case there. Based on his confession statement there, if any other cases in the city is revealed, we would pursue it. Meanwhile, in connection with a pending case here, we would pursue for his arrest.”

Shockingly, in the kidnapping case, the police have pointed fingers at former Al Ummah men S Kichan Bhukari (42), M Sait Azgar Ali (33) and M Zulfikar Ali (34), who were lodged in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, for aiding the youth.

It may be recalled that on May 1, 2017, when Ukkadam police were on their routine rounds, they caught four youth. Upon investigation, it was known that the youth were on their way to kidnap All Jamaat Federation president Inayathullah for ransom to spend for the legal expense of the accused arrested in connection with atheist H Farooq murder case.