Over 28,000 register for engineering admissions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 28,718 students registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 by 6 pm on Monday. After a low response during the weekend, the registration picked up on Monday.

Nearly 6,000 people registered on Monday alone. More than 85 per cent of the students registered from the comfort of their home as only a little over thousand used the 44 TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC).

The TNEA is conducted by Anna University for admission into engineering courses at various institutions through a single window process. The application registration will be open until May 30 and counselling will take place in July.Meanwhile, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar demanded that the State government provide facility for manual submission of applications and hold in-person counselling.

“The GO on online processing should be revoked. If it is keen on going ahead with online system, it should ensure that manual submission of applications and counselling are also done,” he emphasised. Thirunavukkarasar noted that the announcement of online processing had set off panic among the rural students, given the bitter experience of NEET aspirants.