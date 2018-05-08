Police burst tear gas shells to quell mob in Puducherry

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday burst tear gas to quell a mob which indulged in violence at Kalapet near here.

According to sources, the government has arranged a meeting on Tuesday to hear the views of the public on the expansion of production in the Sashun Drugs at Kalapet.

The move triggered widespread protest from different political parties which opposed to any expansion citing environment damages and water pollution in the area.

Meanwhile, as the meeting was about to commence, the fishermen of the village gathered near the stage, where District Collector Sathyendra Singh Dursawat was to preside and started creating trouble.

The mob later indulged in violence and attacked scribes forcing Mr Dursawat to postpone the meeting.

After lathicharge on the mob proved futile, police burst tear gas shells to disperse them.