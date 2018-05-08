Home States Tamil Nadu

Police burst tear gas shells to quell mob in Puducherry

Govt has arranged meeting to hear public view on expansion of production in the Sashun Drugs at Kalapet which triggered widespread protest.

Published: 08th May 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday burst tear gas to quell a mob which indulged in violence at Kalapet near here.

According to sources, the government has arranged a meeting on Tuesday to hear the views of the public on the expansion of production in the Sashun Drugs at Kalapet.

The move triggered widespread protest from different political parties which opposed to any expansion citing environment damages and water pollution in the area.

Meanwhile, as the meeting was about to commence, the fishermen of the village gathered near the stage, where District Collector Sathyendra Singh Dursawat was to preside and started creating trouble.

The mob later indulged in violence and attacked scribes forcing Mr Dursawat to postpone the meeting.

After lathicharge on the mob proved futile, police burst tear gas shells to disperse them.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sashun drugs Kalapet protest lathicharge

Comments

More from this section

Teachers, government staff plan to lay siege on Tamil Nadu secretariat, arrested on entering Chennai 

Centre to seek 10 more days from Supreme Court on Cauvery Management Board

Night patrol takes a tragic turn for constable

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more