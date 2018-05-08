Home States Tamil Nadu

Police burst tear gas shells to quell mob in Puducherry's Kalapet

Govt has arranged meeting to hear public view on expansion of production in the Sashun Drugs at Kalapet which triggered widespread protest.

A policeman firing tear gas following a group clash during public hearing at Kalapet, Puducherry on Tuesday. | (G Pattabiraman | EPS)

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday burst tear gas shells to quell a mob which indulged in violence at Kalapet area during the public hearing for expansion of pharmaceutical unit, Strides Shashun Limited. The meeting has been postponed to June 7, District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat said.

As the meeting organized by the Pollution Committee under the District Collector's chairmanship began at a community Hall, widespread protests emerged opposing any expansion of the unit, citing environmental concerns and water pollution in the area. 

Another group came out in support of the project citing employment opportunities. 

As the meeting turned into chaos, Collector left the venue by postponing the meeting. 

Following this both the groups indulged in a clash outside the hall.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the mob. But the mob then indulged in stone pelting and violence. A cop suffered a fracture on his leg and had been admitted in Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), while some ten persons suffered minor injuries. 

Police fired 10 rounds of tear gas shells in the air to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control.  

Extra Police pickets with over 100 police personnel have been posted to maintain law and order. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Apoorva Gupta visited the area and assessed the situation.

