Tamil Nadu: 30 per cent slump in milk production as summer takes toll on milch cattle

TIRUCHY: Searing heat is taking a toll on milk production across the State as there has been a 30 per cent dip in yield since March. Experts attribute the dip to shortage of green fodder and intense heat.

With both State-run Aavin and private players not revising the procurement price since 2014, dairy farmers fear the situation will worsen in the days to come.

While veterinarians advise farmers to provide cattle a large amount of feed in liquid form and bathed twice a day, shortage of grazing fields and shrinking water bodies are making it difficult for farmers to keep cattle in good health.

Dr P N Richard Jagatheesan, professor and head of the Veterinary University Training and Research Centre, Tiruchy, said, “Reduced milk production can partly be attributed to decrease in feed intake.” He added that animals are more sensitive to heat than humans. They reach their “critical” temperature when the humidity index reaches the high 90s, which is when cattle feel the effects of heat stress. Cattle need to consume over 80 litres of fluids a day to keep cool.

M Ganesh of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, said, “Milk production has seen a drastic decline in the past months. Earlier, on an average day, milk societies provided over 4.6 lakh litres of milk in January but with the environment heating up, production has been gradually declining, leaving a deficit of more than 30 per cent. Due to heat and water scarcity and the immense heat, fodder loses moisture and cattle produce less milk than in the past.” Ganesh added that due to the cost factor, several milk producers were looking to supply to Aavin which buys at a rate fixed by the government. Private companies offer Rs 24 per litre. While the base procurement price for milk has been stagnant at Rs 28 per litre since 2014, feed and other costs have increased drastically. Milk producers are now demanding the base procurement price be raised to Rs 38 per litre.

Arputha Raja, a small-scale milk producer from Madurai, said, “We are maintaining about five native breeds of cattle that on an average yield eight to 10 litres of milk each every day. But due to the immense heat in the district, our cows are now providing just six to seven litres per day. Due to the increased feed cost for livestock, we are facing severe losses. But, as this is our only source of income, we are continuing production.”