There is no vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, my party is the third front: Captain Vijayakant

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the state politics is abuzz with speculations of new political alliances and configurations to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the DMDK is planning to go it alone, ruling out any alliance with parties, as of now. Actor-turned-politician and DMDK founder president Vijayakant, who had a truck with the NDA during the last elections, told Express that he was currently focusing on single-handedly contesting 40 seats, including Puducherry.

Refusing to divulge the party’s strategy for Lok Sabha elections amidst talks of a possible Third Front formation in the State, Vijayakant denied that a political vacuum was being created in the State, as forecast by electoral experts. “There is no vacuum in the Tamil Nadu political arena as the AIADMK, DMK and DMDK are actively functioning. I am the third front,” said Vijayakant.

Vijayakant also refused to make comments on Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Kamal Haasan’s entry into State politics, saying, “Don’t ask another cine actor to comment on fellow actors. People are the best judge.”“There is no vacuum in the Tamil Nadu political arena. The statement about political vacuum is merely theirs,” he said, when told that Rajini and Kamal had stated there was a political vacuum in the State.

He also hit out at other parties over protests on the Cauvery issue.

“It is all eyewash. All parties will continue their protest over the Cauvery till June and then, they will switch over to the protest on the Mullaiperiyar issue. They never stand on any issue firmly and they did not stage any protest to solve the issue,” he added.“Unlike other parties, the DMDK is serious about the Cauvery issue and even tried to besiege the Raj Bhavan on April 20. But police prevented the cadre. I always want to be with people on all issues that affect them,” he said.

Talking about his film career, Vijayakant said he was going to act in three films and one would be directed by S A Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay. Another one would be directed by R K Selvamani, under Kalaipuli Thanu’s production house, and the third one would be a Telugu remake. “I have purchased the rights of the film,” the actor-turned-politician said.