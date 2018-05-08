Under Election Commission’s hawk eye, politicians transfer cash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite unprecedented measures by Election Commission to enforce the model code of conduct across Karnataka, candidates of all the three major parties are hoodwinking the eagle eyes of the authorities, transferring crores of rupees to constituencies for distribution among voters to woo them to vote for them.

Bulk of the seizures includes cash, but what has been seized is just the tip of the iceberg, say financial analysts. “Last month, hundreds of crores were withdrawn from individual accounts across neighbouring states — and even from as far away as UP and Bihar — and transported to Karnataka almost 15 days back. Cash was sent through taluk and village level party workers to their accounts. Unfortunately, Income Tax Department has not been able to trace the transfer of this unaccounted money,” said an analyst.

An election official adds, “Candidates who have been enticing voters through cash, use the method of disbursing cash directly to the accounts of several of their trusted supporters and later direct them to withdraw it from ATMs on different dates. On specified days, the money is drawn by trusted people and given to voters individually or to a family in a particular village or town.”

Cash ranging from `1,000 to `3,500 is being distributed per voter depending on the candidates’ worth through different modes and even Paytm is being used in urban areas.With cash, liquor and gold seizures crossing the `115-crore mark, political observers say thousands of crores have already been transported to every nook and corner of the state and if some candidates have distributed, others will do it in the last three or four days.

Apart from cash, the second biggest item to be distributed is sarees. Local big and small enterprise owners and saree dealers from states such as Gujarat have been actively involved in procuring cotton and polyester sarees from Surat and Ahmedabad. Even before the elections were announced, many sitting MLAs rushed to their constituencies to distribute sarees to women voters in rural areas, said a party worker.In the Hubballi-Dharwad region, one senior Congress legislator, allegedly distributed sarees during his birthday function to both middle-class voters and residents of slums.