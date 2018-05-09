Home States Tamil Nadu

An app for industries and students to interact

D4E Network India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday launched an app that can be used by industries, engineers, students and related stakeholders to communicate freely.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From field visits to recruitment, all is just one swipe away. D4E Network India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday launched an app that can be used by industries, engineers, students and related stakeholders to communicate freely between themselves. “The D4E Club app will act like a social media for people in the field of engineering,” said KE Raghunathan, founder of the application.

Claiming that the IT boom was reaching a saturation of employment, he said that industries are looking for engineers with more and more niche skills. This app aims to provide a platform for such companies to find the right engineers and for skilled engineers to find industries that will hone their skills. The app can also be used between industries to find the right suppliers and right experts.

One will have to sign up into the app with an email ID and purchase a membership into the D4E Club which will give them access to 19 services including mentor requirements, jobs, internships, purchase requirements, government notifications, project ideas and product testing.

Colleges, students, faculty, government bodies, industries, experts and trade bodies can use this app to network professionally. The app was launched at Anna University by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
D4E Club social media app

Comments

More from this section

Overflow of RTE applications in Tiruchy

Tiruchy teen’s mini-satellite to study air pollution launched from Mexico

Teargas fired to quell violence at public hearing in Puducherry

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion