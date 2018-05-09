An app for industries and students to interact

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From field visits to recruitment, all is just one swipe away. D4E Network India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday launched an app that can be used by industries, engineers, students and related stakeholders to communicate freely between themselves. “The D4E Club app will act like a social media for people in the field of engineering,” said KE Raghunathan, founder of the application.

Claiming that the IT boom was reaching a saturation of employment, he said that industries are looking for engineers with more and more niche skills. This app aims to provide a platform for such companies to find the right engineers and for skilled engineers to find industries that will hone their skills. The app can also be used between industries to find the right suppliers and right experts.

One will have to sign up into the app with an email ID and purchase a membership into the D4E Club which will give them access to 19 services including mentor requirements, jobs, internships, purchase requirements, government notifications, project ideas and product testing.

Colleges, students, faculty, government bodies, industries, experts and trade bodies can use this app to network professionally. The app was launched at Anna University by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit.