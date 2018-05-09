Home States Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh government society to get Isha training

Isha Rally for Rivers will be conducting a five-day training programme from Tuesday for 130 senior block-level officers from the Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isha Rally for Rivers will be conducting a five-day training programme from Tuesday for 130 senior block-level officers from the Jan Abhiyan Parishad, a society owned and funded by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The inauguration of the training programme will be held at the Isha Yoga Centre in the presence of Ruban Sankar Raj, Project Director, DRDA, Coimbatore, and will be presided over by Syed Shakir Ali Jafri, Dariyav Singh Suryavanshi and  Arun Tripathi from Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The Jan Abhiyan Parishad is directed by a high-level committee and headed by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Heads of various government departments are key members.

Isha Rally for Rivers Jan Abhiyan Parishad Madhya Pradesh government

