Madras High Court dismisses PIL against probe panel set up by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit into sex scandal involving woman lecturer

By PTI

MADURAI: The Madras High Court today dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of a committee by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to inquire into the alleged attempt by a woman college teacher to lure students to extend sexual favours in return for higher marks.

Justices S Govindaraj and G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench held that the governor has the powers as the chancellor (of state-run universities) to order such an inquiry.

Dismissing a PIL seeking to declare as null and void the order of the governor appointing the committee headed by retired IAS officer R Santhanam, the bench said the court cannot interfere with the powers of the governor.

Purohit had on April 16 appointed the one-man committee to look into "certain immoral" happenings surrounding an assistant professor of Aruppukottai-based Devanga Arts College, affiliated to the Madurai Kamaraj University.

The decision was taken in his capacity as the chancellor of the university, he had said.

After opposition parties led by DMK questioned his action in appointing the one-man panel, Purohit had quoted legal provisions and said as chancellor of the varsity, he was empowered to constitute the committee.

She was arrested last month in connection with her alleged advise to students "to adjust with some officials" in return for higher marks and money.

The assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar District, about 500 km from Chennai, was alleged to have made the overtures in March.

But, the issue came to light in April after an audio of purported conversation between her and some students went viral in the social media, triggering a public outrage.

In the audio, she is heard suggesting that the girls adjust with some (education) officials, for getting 85 per cent mark and money.

The DMK and other opposition parties had demanded a CBI probe.

Challenging the appointment of the committee, petitioner S Selvagomathy had contended that the governor had no jurisdiction to form such a panel.

She had sought an inquiry by a local complaints committee as required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.