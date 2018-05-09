Home States Tamil Nadu

Refused noodles for evening snack, nursing student kills self in Tamil Nadu

Apparently disappointed that her mother refused to prepare noodles for her when she came home from college, a nursing student allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:46 PM

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Sasibhavani (20), a resident of Sakthi Nagar in Thiruvanaikaval, consumed poison on Monday evening allegedly after her mother Anitha turned down her request to make noodles, asked her to settle for rice instead before going out, sources said.

On her return, Anitha, who works in a fruit shop and is the breadwinner of the family, found her daughter lying unconscious. Sasibhavani was rushed to Srirangam Government General Hospital, where she died around 5 am on Tuesday. The only daughter of the late Madhankumar and Anitha, Sasibhavani used to snack on noodles and take them to classes often, sources added. A case has been registered in the Srirangam police station.

