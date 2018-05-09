Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven pilgrims from Kerala killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu's Palani

As many as seven tourists from Korithodu near Kottayam, Kerala were killed in a road mishap at Sinthalavadanpatti village near Chattrapatti on Tuesday.

Published: 09th May 2018

One of the pilgrims P R Sasi who was killed in the road accident.| Express photo

KOTTAYAM: Seven persons, belonging to three families hailing from Koruthodu near Mundakkayam, were killed and another person was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a scrap-laden lorry near Palani in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as P R Sasi, 62, of Parayil House; his wife Vijayamma, 60; their grandson Abhijith, 12; Sasi's neighbour Suresh, 52, of Thudathil House; his wife Lekha, 48; their son Manumon, 27; and another neighbour Sajini Babu, 53, of Nirappel House. Abhijith's brother Adithyan was admitted to the government hospital in Madurai with serious injuries. According to reports, the accident took place at Sindhalavadanpatti village around 15 km from Palani at around 12.30 am.

Vijayamma, Abhijith, Suresh, Lekha, Manumon, Sajini Babu | Express Photo

The group was headed to the Palani temple and the scrap-laden lorry was proceeding to Thenkarai in Periyakulam from Palani. Police said Suresh was driving the vehicle. The Maruti van in which they were travelling was trapped under the lorry in the impact of the collision. Fire and Rescue Services personnel struggled for hours to remove the mangled remains of the van. They used cranes and earthmoving equipment to separate the vehicles.

The eight-member team set out for Palani from Koruthodu at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. While Sasi, Vijayamma, Suresh and Manumon died on the spot, the three others succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

