Teargas fired to quell violence at public hearing in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Violence erupted at the public hearing held on the expansion of a pharmaceutical unit at Kalapet on Tuesday, provoking the police to fire teargas shells in the air to quell the agitated mob. Consequently, the public hearing was postponed to June 7.

According to District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat, the meeting, organised by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee under his chairmanship, began at Davamani Kalyana Mandapam after inviting the public to present their views on the expansion of production at Strides Shashun Ltd.

As the Collector started speaking, different sections of people raised slogans against the unit expansion, citing environmental concerns and water pollution in the area. However, another group stood up and hailed the project, saying that it would create job opportunities. As the meeting turned chaotic, the Collector left the venue, announcing the postponement of the event.

Block Congress leader Joseph, along with some supporters, tried to present a memorandum to the Collector away from the venue in support of the expansion, but the Collector left without receiving it. The group then distributed copies of the memorandum to the people in the area.

When the anti-project group objected to the distribution of the copies of the memorandum supporting the project, a wordy quarrel ensued between the two groups and then, snowballed into a clash. Subsequently, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge. But the mob turned violent, pelting stones indiscriminately.

Sub-Inspector of police Punith Raj suffered a fracture on his leg and was admitted in the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), while 10 persons suffered minor injuries.

10-rounds fired

Police fired 10 rounds of teargas shells in the air to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control