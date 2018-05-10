Could be further delay in political party launch: Rajinikanth at 'Kaala' audio launch

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth today indicated there could be a further delay in the launch of his political party, but assured that whenever he floats his own outfit, it would usher in 'good times' for Tamil Nadu and its people.

After years of speculation, the veteran actor had announced in December 2017 he would take the political plunge and that his party would contest the next general elections from all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

He had said he would opt for the path of 'spiritual politics,' triggering speculations of a tie-up with BJP, considering the actor's perceived friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had met the superstar here a few years back at the latter's residence, even as Rajinikanth has praised the Prime Minister for his 'Swachata Hi Seva' campaign and the November 2016 demonetisation move.

Today, at a gala event to mark the audio launch of his upcoming trilingual flick 'Kaala', Rajinikanth said he was aware what his fans and media alike were waiting to hear from him -- his political entry.

"I can understand...the media thinks why have I not come to the point and even the fans are thinking so. What to do, the date has not come yet," he said amidst loud cheers from his fans who had turned up at the YMCA ground here in good numbers for the event.

"The date has not come yet.. the time will come and with the blessings of God, good times will come to Tamil Nadu and its people" when he floats his party, Rajinikanth said, again to loud cheers from his fans.

The actor, who recalled a few recent failed ventures of his, said he had been 'written off' by some persons, but compared himself to a horse that has been running fit for years together, despite setbacks.

"I won't be bothered about what others say, I will just keep proceeding in my path," he asserted.

Saying 'Kaala' would not be a political movie but that it would have politics, Rajinikanth said he found a 'challenging' villain in the veteran Nana Patekar.

He said that in his entire career, he had faced such challenging villains in 'Mark Anthony' in Basha (1995), played by the late Raghuvaran, and Baahubali-fame Ramya Krishnan, who donned the role of an aggressive 'Neelambari' in the 1999 hit Padayappa, who seeks revenge against the superstar for turning down her proposal.

A strong votary of river inter-linking, Rajinikanth said his dream was to see the peninsular rivers being interlinked. He had earlier offered Rs one crore towards this initiative.

The actor said he was one among those keen to hear the voice of ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi, who has been confined indoors since 2016.

Meanwhile,some pro-Tamil outfits staged a protest outside the venue, calling for postponement of the event, as well as the movie, till such time Cauvery Management Board was formed.

Rajinikanth also came under attack from the ruling AIADMK, which took a dig at his cigarette smoking antics and wondered if he had made any constructive advice in his films like its party founder and matinee icon, the late M G Ramachandran (MGR) had done.

"MGR used the powerful (cinema) media for societal development. Have you ever seen him smoke or drink liquor on screen? Or have you seen him let out smoke through his nose or mouth? But what social views has Rajinikanth said in all these years...will you get knowledge if you come to politics,"senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar, a vocal critic of Rajinikanth, as well as his peer Kamal Haasan, who has already entered politics, accused the superstar of having "selfish intentions" as regards his political plunge.