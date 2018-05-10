Home States Tamil Nadu

Intellectually-disabled youth brutally assaulted

Residents of Samathuvapuram village in Ranipet decided to tread the same path and beat up a 28-year-old intellectually-challenged man from Maharashtra, who they thought was a child lifter.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:15 AM

Sanjay, an intellectually-disabled man from Maharashtra, was tied to an EB post and assaulted near Ranipet, in Vellore on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: With incidents of villagers beating up people, suspecting them to be either thieves or child lifters, in Tiruvannamalai district in the recent past, residents of Samathuvapuram village in Ranipet decided to tread the same path and beat up a 28-year-old intellectually-challenged man from Maharashtra, who they thought was a child lifter. The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to Ranipet police, the victim was identified as Sanjay S. He was found to be wandering the streets on Wednesday afternoon. Upon questioning, when he did not reply properly the villagers tied him to an electric pole and beat him up. He sustained minor injuries.

Upon information, Ranipet police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries, during which time it came to light that Sanjay was intellectually challenged person. Sanjay was later given first aid at the Ranipet Government Hospital.

Mob justice
On Monday, a 45-year-old woman,
who is also intellectually disabled was assaulted by villagers in Vellore district. Four persons were arrested. The woman was then sent to a home after first aid

