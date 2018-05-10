Puducherry: Former Education Minister PML Kalyanasundaram among 28 booked for violence during public hearing

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Former education minister PML Kalyanasundaram was among 28 persons booked today by police in connection with the violence and clashes between two groups of villagers at a public hearing on the expansion plan of a pharmaceutical firm.

The cases were registered against them under Sections 143 (punishment), 147 (punishment for rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), among others, police said.

They said the clash yesterday had left 10 persons injured.

Meanwhile Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Pollution Control Committee had convened the public hearing as per the directives of the Environment Ministry to enlist the views of the villagers.

"We have not given permission but the committee had taken steps only as per the directives of the Union Environment Ministry", he said adding that none should take the law into their hands.

PTI COR The two groups clashed here yesterday after heated arguments during the hearing on the expansion plan of the firm, prompting police to make a lathi-charge and use tear-gas to disperse them.

The clash broke out as residents of the Periya Kalapet were divided over the plan of Strides Sashun Drugs, which has a unit in their village.

A section of residents who attended the hearing opposed the proposal saying it would cause environmental pollution and affect their lives, while another group backed the company.

The villagers then heated arguments during the hearing, convened by District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat, who abruptly called off the meet.

Following this, the clash broke out and police swung into action.

Police said a sub-inspector was injured in his leg when a section of the villagers hurled stones and he has been hospitalised.