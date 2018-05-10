Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspected child kidnapper lynched by Tamil Nadu villagers; third such incident in two weeks

The victim who was found roaming near the Pulicat lake last evening, was tied to a lamppost and thrashed by locals who suspected him to be a child abductor. 

Published: 10th May 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A middle aged man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers at Palaverkadu in Tiruvallur district as they mistook him to be a child kidnapper on Wednesday night.  At least three such incidents have been reported in the State in the last two weeks. Police suspect rumours on social media about child kidnapping gangs as the reason behind these incidents. 

Police said the victim suspected to be a north Indian and whose identity is not yet established was found roaming near the Pulicat lake on Wednesday evening, when the locals attacked him thinking he is a child kidnapper. "The men tied the victim to a lamppost and thrashed him to death," said the police source. 

Police said the man seemed to be mentally challenged and further investigations are on to establish his identity.  The deceased has been moved to a government hospital. 

This is the second incident in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old woman from Chennai was lynched by a group of villagers in Tiruvannamalai district. Four of her relatives suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

Similarly, a north Indian was reportedly beaten to death in Kancheepuram after he was seen talking to a child at Chinnaiyan Chatram on April 28. 
Police said there were rumours going around in social networking sites and on WhatsApp about a north Indian gang involved in child kidnapping. In an attemt to be cautious, locals attack anyone they find suspicious.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lynched Suspected child kidnapper TN villagers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tiruvannamalai temple visit turns tragic as village mob beats 65-year-old woman to death, injures 4 others

Officials on their toes as anthrax kills 22 sheep

Reaching graveyard, a laborious task for Dalits in Nagapattinam

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash