Suspected child kidnapper lynched by Tamil Nadu villagers; third such incident in two weeks

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A middle aged man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers at Palaverkadu in Tiruvallur district as they mistook him to be a child kidnapper on Wednesday night. At least three such incidents have been reported in the State in the last two weeks. Police suspect rumours on social media about child kidnapping gangs as the reason behind these incidents.

Police said the victim suspected to be a north Indian and whose identity is not yet established was found roaming near the Pulicat lake on Wednesday evening, when the locals attacked him thinking he is a child kidnapper. "The men tied the victim to a lamppost and thrashed him to death," said the police source.

Police said the man seemed to be mentally challenged and further investigations are on to establish his identity. The deceased has been moved to a government hospital.

This is the second incident in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old woman from Chennai was lynched by a group of villagers in Tiruvannamalai district. Four of her relatives suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Similarly, a north Indian was reportedly beaten to death in Kancheepuram after he was seen talking to a child at Chinnaiyan Chatram on April 28.

Police said there were rumours going around in social networking sites and on WhatsApp about a north Indian gang involved in child kidnapping. In an attemt to be cautious, locals attack anyone they find suspicious.