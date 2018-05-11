18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In yet another case of people taking the law into their own following rumours that child lifters were on the loose, an 18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman from North India was beaten up in the district on Thursday. Eight persons were arrested following the incident.

The victim was identified as Pooja, who was wandering in Veppur village and the residents mistook her for a child lifter and beat her up. She was then admitted to the Virudhachalam GH. Police are conducting an investigation.

On Thursday, acting on the orders of the Cuddalore SP C Vijayakumar, the police sent two auto-rickshaws fitted with speakers to quell rumours that child kidnappers from North India roaming the villages.

A senior police official said, “ Such messages has spread like wildfire, thus resulting in the incidents.”