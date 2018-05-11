5,145 tonnes of raw rice for Ramzan gruel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following representations from the Muslim community, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered a bulk allocation of 5,145 tonnes of raw rice to around 3,000 mosques in the State for making gruel to be served for breaking daily fast during the Ramzan month. This measure would entail an additional expenditure of `12.97 crore to the State exchequer.

The late CM, J Jayalalithaa, started allowing bulk allocation of rice to mosques on November 9, 2001, to ensure that the mosques did not face any difficulty in getting the rice required. Following this practice, Palaniswami too directed the District Collectors to issue orders for bulk allocation of rice to mosques. Last year, he allocated 4,900 tonnes of rice and the quantum has been increased this year.