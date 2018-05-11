Home States Tamil Nadu

Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

After the shocking incident of mob lynching of a 65-year-old woman by residents of Athimoor village in Polur on Wednesday, the police arrested 23 villagers in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police engaged in a campaign against false info, in Vellore bus stand | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: After the shocking incident of mob lynching of a 65-year-old woman by residents of Athimoor village in Polur on Wednesday, the police arrested 23 villagers in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim was identified as Rukmani. Four others are undergoing treatment at the CMC and Vellore GH. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.

After the incident, police rounded up 67 persons who were involved in the incident and arrested 23. The arrested were booked under section 147- punishment for rioting, section 148- anything used as a weapon of offence and is likely to cause death, section 341- punishment for wrongful restraint, section 294 B- sings, utters, recites any obscene song, ballad, words in or near any public place, section 307- attempt to murder and section 302- punishment for murder. When contacted, Polur DSP R Chinnaraj said, “We are investigating and as SP R Ponni said, strict action will be taken against those who spread false information.”

He added that no child trafficking or abduction cases had been filed in the recent past. However, cases of villagers beating up innocent, intellectually-disabled persons has increased based on false information.

“In Tiruvannamalai district, no child has been abducted in the recent past. If anyone is found to be spreading false information on social media platforms, severe action will be taken by the cyber crime branch. Also, in an effort to spread awareness, on behalf of the police, pamphlets are being distributed,” said Collector K S Kandasamy while addressing the media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athimoor mob lynching Vellore GH riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

Fake messages on social media giving rise to mob justice: cops

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies