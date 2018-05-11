Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: After the shocking incident of mob lynching of a 65-year-old woman by residents of Athimoor village in Polur on Wednesday, the police arrested 23 villagers in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim was identified as Rukmani. Four others are undergoing treatment at the CMC and Vellore GH. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.

After the incident, police rounded up 67 persons who were involved in the incident and arrested 23. The arrested were booked under section 147- punishment for rioting, section 148- anything used as a weapon of offence and is likely to cause death, section 341- punishment for wrongful restraint, section 294 B- sings, utters, recites any obscene song, ballad, words in or near any public place, section 307- attempt to murder and section 302- punishment for murder. When contacted, Polur DSP R Chinnaraj said, “We are investigating and as SP R Ponni said, strict action will be taken against those who spread false information.”

He added that no child trafficking or abduction cases had been filed in the recent past. However, cases of villagers beating up innocent, intellectually-disabled persons has increased based on false information.

“In Tiruvannamalai district, no child has been abducted in the recent past. If anyone is found to be spreading false information on social media platforms, severe action will be taken by the cyber crime branch. Also, in an effort to spread awareness, on behalf of the police, pamphlets are being distributed,” said Collector K S Kandasamy while addressing the media.