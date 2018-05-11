Home States Tamil Nadu

Can Ambedkar, Anitha symbolism garner Dalit support for Rajinikanth?

The audio release of Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer Kaala on Wednesday sent across the clear message that the superstar-turned-politician aims to swing.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The audio release of Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer Kaala on Wednesday sent across the clear message that the superstar-turned-politician aims to swing dispossessed and subaltern communities’ votes in his favour, though Dalit activists claim it may not be that easy.

Most of the nine songs listed in the official jukebox have lyrics that urge the people to agitate or describe the plight of the underprivileged or praise Kaala, hero of the movie, as a messiah of the dispossessed. The song Ezuchigalai Puratchiyaakka Vaa (come to develop agitations into revolutions) is a call to protest, followed by the line, Varumai Ennum Noyai Theerkka Vaa (come to eradicate poverty). Another song has lines to the effect that “we are still not slaves to act subserviently, we will stand opposing as we are brave now”.

A song where characters call themselves poraalis (revolutionaries) shows a still of Rajini talking to people standing against the backdrop of an Ambedkar portrait.

All these go to suggest that Rajinikanth the politician looks to the oppressed classes for support unlike his fellow actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who seems keen to win over the educated middle class.

Though Rajinikanth appears intent on cashing in on the present wave of protests—the portrait of Anitha, the Dalit medical aspirant who committed suicide after failing to clear NEET, featured in the song Theruvilakku Velichathila Naanga Munneri varuvom Uyarathula (under the beam of streetlight, we will rise) is a clear indication—the question is: Will he succeed in garnering Dalit votes?

Punitha Pandian, editor of Dalit Murasu, said the Dalits know very well that he had never supported them when they faced atrocities or discrimination. “How does he plan to stop honour killings? Without a modicum of ideology or clear-cut ideas on ending inequality, how will he succeed here? His wish to consolidate Dalits as a votebank for his party through his films will not bear fruit,” he said.

“He might have mistaken the Dalits for a gullible mass but today they are politically more conscious than ever.” Dalit activist and professor Janaki Raja opined that the strong political messages in the songs belonged to Pa Ranjith, not Rajini’s. “Rajinikanth might have allowed the songs, hoping these songs could help him win over Dalits. He can’t swing Dalit votes in his favour merely through a film. Did he support Dalits when the protested to protect Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act? The Dalits will support only those who stand for them on the ground.”

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar did not want to comment. “These are merely songs written for a movie character. They reflect only on the character, not the actor in reality,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth Kaala Kamal Haasan NEET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more