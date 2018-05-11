Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai, neighbourhood to remain cloudy today

Summer rains crossed the normal level this year for the period of March 1 to May 10, said S Balachander, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, here on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI, PERAMBALUR: Summer rains crossed the normal level this year for the period of March 1 to May 10, said S Balachander, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, here on Thursday. Balachander said that from March 1 to May 10, it was usually 81 mm, but this year  91-mm rainfall was recorded.

According to the meteorological centre, for next 24 hours the sky condition in Chennai and its neighbourhood is likely to be generally cloudy.

Lightning strikes woman

A 53-year-old cowherd died in a lightning strike near Perambalur on Wednesday. The deceased, Thamizhselvi, wife of Ranganathan from Ogalur in Kunnam taluk, was struck by lightning while herding cattle. Thamizhselvi took shelter under a tree with her cows, when a streak of lightning struck the tree killing her on the spot. Police sent Thamizhelvi’s body to Perambalur GH for autopsy.

Heavy rainfall warning
Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next two days at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Thunderstorm alert
For next two days thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Highest rainfall
On Thursday, Kodaikanal in Dindigul district received 11 cm of rainfall, Valparai taluk office in Coimbatore district 10 cm, Virudhunagar 9 cm and Tiruchy 8 cm

