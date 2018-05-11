Home States Tamil Nadu

Expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala slaps legal notice on her brother Dhivakaran

Dhivakaran and his nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran have been at loggerheads of late, with the feud spilling over in public with both lashing out at each other.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Days after the feud in her extended family came to the fore, deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, jailed aide of late J Jayalalithaa, has slapped a legal notice on her brother V Dhivakaran, asking him to desist from taking her name in his public utterances.

Sasikala issued the notice through her advocate, where she charged her sibling with speaking in support of AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who have fallen out of favour with her.

In the notice, her lawyer N Raja Senthoor Pandian said she had "great affection" towards her brother, but was taking this step with a "heavy heart." 

Dhivakaran and his nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran have been at loggerheads of late, with the feud spilling over in public with both lashing out at each other.

This had prompted Dhivakaran to float an outfit called 'Amma ani,' meaning 'Amma faction,' named after Jayalalithaa.

In the notice dated May 9, Pandian said his client (Sasikala) was "pushed to a situation" where she was "forced to issue it with a "heavy heart" due to Dhivakaran's "present contradictory behaviour." 

Recalling Sasiakala's 'contribution' and 'assistance' to Jayalalithaa in leading AIADMK, he said following the death of the then Chief Minister in December 2016,there was a "politics of betrayal," an apparent reference to Panneerselvam's revolt.

Panneerselvam later not only merged his led faction with that of Palaniswami last year, but the duo also sidelined Sasikala and annulled all appointments made by her as AIADMK interim general secretary.

Pandian claimed that true AIADMK workers rallied around Sasikala and that it was evident from Dhinakaran's victory in last year's RK Nagar bypoll.

He said Dhinakaran was spearheading protests against the Central and state governments to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

"While you are very much aware of all of these, you have been speaking in support of and praising the anti-people government, led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam," he said, citing reports.

This had made it clear what his political stand was, he added.

Further, Divakaran was making public statements against Sasikala, which was uncalled for and did not befit his age and family background, he said.

Dhinakaran often consults Sasikala and manages the party affairs, Pandian said.

Further, he had floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam recently as a 'temporary measure' to face polls till the time a court battle for the name AIADMK Amma Ani ended.

Pandian told Dhivakaran he was making certain public comments about Sasikala, which were contrary to facts and 'my client states you are doing this with an intention to satisfy someone." 

"My client states that you should stop using (terms) like my elder sister in the media. In the event of you continuing to air lies even after receiving this notice, my client will be compelled to initiate legal action against you, keeping aside the fact that you are a blood relation," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK Dhivakaran VK Sasikala TTV Dhinakaran Jayalalithaa K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Madurai Kamaraj University scandal case: Court rejects Nirmala Devi's bail plea 

IT department files charge-sheets against P Chidambaram, kin under black money act 

Can Ambedkar, Anitha symbolism garner Dalit support for Rajinikanth?

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood