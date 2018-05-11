Home States Tamil Nadu

Man dies in bid to save wife as snatchers aim jewellery

A 55-year-old man, who fought to save his wife’s jewellery from robbers, died of knife injuries at Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man, who fought to save his wife’s jewellery from robbers, died of knife injuries at Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. Police said the robbers, who also attacked Jayaraman’s wife and another passerby who intervened to save the couple, escaped with 10-sovereign jewellery.

Jayaraman and his wife Vijaya were riding motorcycle from Minjur towards Vellore around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. “When they were nearing Thiruvelavoyal in Anuppampattu, three men hiding in roadside bushes intercepted and tried to rob them. Jayaraman fought back in vain as the robbers snatched the jewellery from Vijaya. One Arumugam, who was passing by, tried to help the couple. But he was also attacked by the robbers,” said a police source.

The three persons were later found unconscious on the road and other passersby took them to a hospital. Jayaraman succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The two others are undergoing treatment. Police have registered case.

In the last couple of days, several snatching cases were reported in the city. A  gold chain of around 2.5 sovereigns was snatched from K Malliga (51) in ICF East Colony on Monday. An unidentified man pushed her down and escaped with jewellery, police said.

Malliga waited for her husband Kandavel, who is working in Railway Protection Force, to return from duty and lodge a complaint at ICF  Police Station around 5.30pm on Tuesday. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

A 79-year-old retired principal of Government Arts College at Karur fell victim to a bike-borne duo who snatched his cash bag on Wednesday. “Around 12.30 pm S Natarajan was on his way back home from an ATM with `60,000. When he was near ‘A’ block in Lloyds Colony, two persons on a motorcycle snatched the cash bag from him. They also pushed him down on the road,” said police .

TAGS
Police robbers chain snatching

