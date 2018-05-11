Home States Tamil Nadu

No scope for adding any other mode of fee payment: Anna University counsel

Says the software would crash if the system is changed now; matter was adjourned to today.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Anna University VC post has been lying vacant since May 2016.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counsel for Anna University on Thursday told a vacation bench of the Madras High Court that there is no scope for adding any other mode of payment for application and registration fees while applying for admission in engineering courses through online counselling other than through credit or debit cards or by internet banking.

When two PILs from CVMP Ezhilarasan, a DMK MLA, and P Ponpandian, an advocate, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices V Parthiban and P D Audikesavalu, Additional Advocate-General C Manishankar, appearing for AU, submitted that the university can’t change the system now. Otherwise, the software will crash.

Ezhilarasan’s senior counsel P Wilson told the judges that the university’s intention was to keep away students from rural areas from getting admission. It cannot expect students in those areas to remit the application and registration fees while applying for online counselling through credit and debit cards or by internet banking. The university can open a bank account and permit students to remit the payment into that account. Even for filling up application forms for online counselling, AU staff may be posted in the 42 centres to help them, he added.

Counsel also produced a copy of a judgment of the HC, which permitted payment by way of demand draft for NEET.

The matter was adjourned to Friday (May 11),  when AU should submit its stand on the suggestions made for payment of fees through other modes.

Plea to stay release of ‘Kaala’ rejected

Chennai: The Madras High Court rejected a plea to stay the release of the film Kaala, featuring Rajinikanth, over a title dispute. A vacation bench passed the order, while dismissing an appeal from one Rajasekharan. According to him, the title and story of ‘Kaala Karikaalan’, originally belonged to him. He even registered the plot and title with South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University Madras High Court Online payment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies