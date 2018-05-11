Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In at least the second such incident of fatal mob violence in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours, a man was allegedly beaten and hanged to death by a mob that suspected him to be a kidnapper, this time in Palaverkadu. The killing reportedly occurred on Wednesday around 7.30pm when some villagers spotted a man in rags on the Pulicat bridge. Police believe the man may have been mentally ill.

According to locals who claimed to have been at the site, two men from Arangamkuppam questioned the man as he was dressed in rags. The man reportedly replied in Hindi and continued to do so after being asked to speak in Tamil. This angered the men, who were drunk.

“They pushed him to the ground and a knife and blade fell from his pocket. Suspecting him to be a kidnapper from North India, the men began thrashing him. In seconds 10 others joined the attack,” said Bharathi, a fisherman from the hamlet. He claimed the mob hanged the man from the bridge “only to ensure he did not run away.” By the time police from Thirupalaivanam station, nearly 7km away, arrived, it was too late.

The body of the man, whose identity has not been established, was shifted to Ponneri government hospital. Some locals reportedly told police they had seen the man begging on the streets for almost 10 months.

Locals in Palaverkadu say that they have initiated night patrolling in their localities to keep vigil after messages started spreading about child trafficking gangs on the prowl in the State and lack of confidence in cops.

Bharathi, a fisherman from Arangamkuppam, claimed the villagers resorted to violence because a ‘suspect’ who they handed over to police had been let off. “Four days ago a man, who looked like a kidnapper and was carrying knife near Vairavan Kuppam. But after we handed him to police, he was let off and was seen near Ponneri,” he said. A senior police officer said Wednesday’s victim appears to have been mentally ill. Nonetheless, as rumours spread on social media, locals have started patrolling at night, sometimes drunk.

“There are four panchayats in the area which has more than 30 fishing hamlets and men go patrolling in the night but most of them would be drunk. Even on Wednesday, the men who attacked the man are believed to have been drunk and since street lights have not been functioning for the last week and the man was walking alone they came to a conclusion that he was a kidnapper,” said R Karunakaran, ex-president of the Lighthouse Kuppam.