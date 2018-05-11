Home States Tamil Nadu

Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

In at least the second such incident of fatal mob violence in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours, a man was allegedly beaten and hanged to death by a mob that suspected him to be a kidnapper.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In at least the second such incident of fatal mob violence in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours, a man was allegedly beaten and hanged to death by a mob that suspected him to be a kidnapper, this time in Palaverkadu. The killing reportedly occurred on Wednesday around 7.30pm when some villagers spotted a man in rags on the Pulicat bridge. Police believe the man may have been mentally ill.

According to locals who claimed to have been at the site, two men from Arangamkuppam questioned the man as he was dressed in rags. The man reportedly replied in Hindi and continued to do so after being asked to speak in Tamil. This angered the men, who were drunk.

“They pushed him to the ground and a knife and blade fell from his pocket. Suspecting him to be a kidnapper from North India, the men began thrashing him. In seconds 10 others joined the attack,” said Bharathi, a fisherman from the hamlet. He claimed the mob hanged the man from the bridge “only to ensure he did not run away.” By the time police from Thirupalaivanam station, nearly 7km away, arrived, it was too late.

The body of the man, whose identity has not been established, was shifted to Ponneri government hospital. Some locals reportedly told police they had seen the man begging on the streets for almost 10 months.

Locals in Palaverkadu say that they have initiated night patrolling in their localities to keep vigil after messages started spreading about child trafficking gangs on the prowl in the State and lack of confidence in cops.

Bharathi, a fisherman from Arangamkuppam, claimed the villagers resorted to violence because a ‘suspect’ who they handed over to police had been let off. “Four days ago a man, who looked like a kidnapper and was carrying knife near Vairavan Kuppam. But after we handed him to police, he was let off and was seen near Ponneri,” he said. A senior police officer said Wednesday’s victim appears to have been mentally ill. Nonetheless, as rumours spread on social media, locals have started patrolling at night, sometimes drunk.

“There are four panchayats in the area which has more than 30 fishing hamlets and men go patrolling in the night but most of them would be drunk. Even on Wednesday, the men who attacked the man are believed to have been drunk and since street lights have not been functioning for the last week and the man was walking alone they came to a conclusion that he was a kidnapper,” said R Karunakaran, ex-president of the Lighthouse Kuppam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mob violence Tamil Nadu North indian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

Fake messages on social media giving rise to mob justice: cops

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies