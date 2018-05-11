Home States Tamil Nadu

Weeks after filing complaint on usury, man ends life

A city businessman allegedly killed himself on Wednesday, reportedly due to constant threats from usurers.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city businessman allegedly killed himself on Wednesday, reportedly due to constant threats from usurers. The man, 42-year-old P Durai Murugan, had filed a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office two weeks ago. The scrap iron businessman was found hanging at his house at Tondiarpet by his wife Jayanthi at around 8am on Wednesday. The matter came to wider attention on Thursday.

Murugan’s complaint had sought action against usury gangs that were threatening him. However, it is learnt that the petition was forwarded to RK Nagar only on Wednesday by which time the same police station had been informed of his death.

On Thursday, the Vinoba Nagar street, where Murugan lived, was marked with posters and banners mourning his death. Murugan was the younger of the two brothers. His father Paulraj, from Tirunelveli, had moved to Chennai when his sons were children. Murugan is survived by Jayanthi and their two daughters.  

“He had borrowed `50 lakh by mortgaging a piece of inherited land. But they (the usury gang) kept threatening to sell off the land. He had paid them over `1 crore by selling jewellery and some property. My husband said he had filed a complaint at the police commissioner’s office, but it does not seem to have helped” said Murugan’s sister-in-law.

“He ran a scrap iron shop just a few metres from the house,” said Kumar, a friend of Murugan’s. “He neither told us that he had debts nor asked for help,” he said.

RK Nagar Police seized a suicide note believed to have been left behind by P Durai Murugan, who allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, with a thumb impression. Police said the letter has been sent for forensic tests. “We have registered a case of unnatural death. If investigation proves that he killed self because of the trouble caused by the usury gang, we will take action,” said a police officer attached to the station.

“After their father Paulraj’s death, the property was shared between the two brothers. Murugan  got a piece of land near Ennore and his brother Emarajan occupied this (three-storey) building. But Murugan was allowed to stay in the same house till his two daughters got married,” said a close relative. It is the Ennore land that Murugan had mortgaged for `50 lakh with an usury gang that had threatened to sell it if he didn’t pay them more money. He had paid up to `1 crore, his relatives said. In October last year,  three of a family immolated themselves in Tirunelveli over harassment by usurious money lenders.

He died before cops got plaint
RK Nagar police said his petition reached them Wednesday by which time he had died. If in distress contact Sneha’s 24/7 helpline at 044-24640050

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
businessman suicide Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Second Tamil Nadu lynching in 24 hours sparked by kidnapping fears

18-year-old intellectually-disabled woman beaten up near Cuddalore

Athimoor mob lynching: 23 arrested, driver critical

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies