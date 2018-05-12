Home States Tamil Nadu

Lodge complaint against institute, Pondicherry University told

The HC has directed Pondicherry University to lodge a complaint with the police against the Usha Lachumanan College of Education at Thirukkanur.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC has directed Pondicherry University to lodge a complaint with the police against the Usha Lachumanan College of Education at Thirukkanur, a teacher training institute, for admitting students without affiliation.

“The Registrar and Controller of Examinations are directed to lodge a complaint against the college in respect of the cheating committed against the students as well as society at large.

The competent authority, on receipt shall investigate the matter in a manner known to law and proceed with all further action,” Justice S M Subramanian said on May 9 last.

The judge also said students/petitioners or all other similarly placed students, who were admitted in BEd course in 2017-2018 are entitled to claim exemplary compensation from the institute.

