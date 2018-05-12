Man jumps off building, guard hurt in bid to save

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old security guard was injured while attempting to save a man, aged 23, who jumped off the fourth floor from Forum Vijaya Mall at Vadapalani on Friday evening. The guard Devasagayam (40) of Ashok Nagar, suffered a fracture on his thigh. The man who attempted suicide, Sabarinathan (23) of Chidambaram, suffered severe injury and dislocation of his spinal cord and fractures in his heels.

Both were rescued and rushed to a hospital at Vadapalani. Police said “Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sabarinathan had uploaded a live video in Facebook expressing his anger against society and he felt that the system must be changed entirely to ensure that all people in the country lived peacefully”.

Sabarinathan was the second son of Kuselan, who retired as a garden supervisor at Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). Police informed his father about the incident.

The youth had studied civil engineering in a private college near Nazarethpet and stayed with his friends in a room for rent. Police said, he had not completed his degree as he was yet to clear four papers.

“After uploading the video in the social media, he went to the fourth floor of the mall and jumped off from the fun game zone. The security guard who was on duty noticed the man falling and he ran towards him to rescue him. However, the youth fell on him fracturing his leg,” said a police officer.