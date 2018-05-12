Home States Tamil Nadu

Man jumps off building, guard hurt in bid to save

A 40-year-old security guard was injured while attempting to save a man, aged 23, who jumped off the fourth floor from Forum Vijaya Mall at Vadapalani on Friday evening.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old security guard was injured while attempting to save a man, aged 23, who jumped off the fourth floor from Forum Vijaya Mall at Vadapalani on Friday evening. The guard Devasagayam (40) of Ashok Nagar, suffered a fracture on his thigh. The man who attempted suicide, Sabarinathan (23) of Chidambaram, suffered severe injury and dislocation of his spinal cord and fractures in his heels.

Both were rescued and rushed to a hospital at Vadapalani. Police said “Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sabarinathan had uploaded a live video in Facebook expressing his anger against society and he felt that the system must be changed entirely to ensure that all people in the country lived peacefully”.

Sabarinathan was the second son of Kuselan, who retired as a garden supervisor at Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). Police informed his father about the incident.

The youth had studied civil engineering in a private college near Nazarethpet and stayed with his friends in a room for rent. Police said, he had not completed his degree as he was yet to clear four papers.

“After uploading the video in the social media, he went to the fourth floor of the mall and jumped off from the fun game zone. The security guard who was on duty noticed the man falling and he ran towards him to rescue him. However, the youth fell on him fracturing his leg,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ecurity guard suicide Vadapalani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Nine from Kanchi die in Perambalur mishap

Super Dull, Dull...Bright or Super Bright?

Pondy CM V Narayanasamy passes Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi's ‘language test’

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood