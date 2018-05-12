Plea to hold practical for 37 students rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected a writ petition for a directive to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) to conduct the practical examination for 37 students, who were admitted in 2016-2018 batch, and consequently permit them to write the university examination.

“Teaching profession is one of the noblest professions. It is teachers, who have produced doctors, lawyers, judges etc. If there is no quality and genuineness in the institutions, which impart education, there is no possibility of getting quality teachers and we cannot expect such teachers to inculcate moral values to children. The interest of the educational institution must be to impart education and not to issue a certificate of qualification, as education is different from qualification,” Justice S Vaidyanathan said recently.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from the management of Alwin College of Education at Valasaravakkam, which sought a directive to the TNTEU to conduct the examinations for 37 students.

The judge said it was not in dispute that the petitioner college started functioning in 2006 and applied for recognition to the NCTE. Though a conditional recognition was granted, on a perusal of the documents, it was clear that the college had not submitted vital documents to the university, even after a year from the date of university’s communication. Of the 12 documents sought, the college had produced only six before May 10, 2017.