Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea to hold practical for 37 students rejected

Madras High Court has rejected a writ petition for a directive to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to conduct the practical examination for 37 students, who were admitted in 2016-18.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected a writ petition for a directive to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) to conduct the practical examination for 37 students, who were admitted in 2016-2018 batch, and consequently permit them to write the university examination.

“Teaching profession is one of the noblest professions. It is teachers, who have produced doctors, lawyers, judges etc. If there is no quality and genuineness in the institutions, which impart education, there is no possibility of getting quality teachers and we cannot expect such teachers to inculcate moral values to children. The interest of the educational institution must be to impart education and not to issue a certificate of qualification, as education is different from qualification,” Justice S Vaidyanathan said recently.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from the management of Alwin College of Education at Valasaravakkam, which sought a directive to the TNTEU to conduct the examinations for 37 students.

The judge said it was not in dispute that the petitioner college started functioning in 2006 and applied for recognition to the NCTE. Though a conditional recognition was granted, on a perusal of the documents, it was clear that the college had not submitted vital documents to the university, even after a year from the date of university’s communication. Of the 12 documents sought, the college had produced only six before May 10, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University practical

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Nine from Kanchi die in Perambalur mishap

Super Dull, Dull...Bright or Super Bright?

Pondy CM V Narayanasamy passes Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi's ‘language test’

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood