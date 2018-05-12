Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy passes Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi's ‘language test’

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an unexpected turn of events, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy donned the role of an interpreter for Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi, much to the amusement of the audience during a function. Following a bitter exchange of criticism recently, both the L-G and CM happened to share a dias on Friday and the audience expected more salvos, but things took a different turn.

The CM, on a request made by the Lieutenant Governor, stood besides her and translated her speech to Tamil amidst roaring applause from the audience at the inaugural function of the 53rd Kamban Vizha, an annual literary festival.

As her speech concluded, Bedi said that this was the first instance of a CM translating a Lieutenant Governor’s speech, to which Narayanasamy retorted that he did it out of compulsion and went back to his seat. Bedi immediately told the audience, “No, I think it was volunteering, Was it not? I requested and our honourable CM volunteered. I thank you (looking at Narayanasamy) for your friendship and sportsman-spirit.”

Earlier when Bedi was invited to give her address, she asked the audience as to how many of them could understand her speech in English. As some people said they were foreign to the language, Bedi requested for an interpreter. Among the organisers, S Selvaganapathy, an educationist and correspondent of Vivekananda Higher Secondary School came forward for the task. Bedi, through Selvaganapathy, interacted with the audience for a while and later invited Education Minister R Kamlakannan to translate.

Kamalakannan came forward and said that he would do his best and should be excused if there were mistakes. At this point Bedi turned towards the Chief Minister and said, “Actually I want my CM to translate.” The audience responded to the request with applause. Cutting the applause short, Bedi jovially said, “Wait, I am not sure what he will say. ” Narayanasamy said, “Since the request is also from the people, I will oblige.” Bedi then told him that he should translate only what she spoke, to which he retorted, “I cannot guarantee that.”

‘Deliberate act’

AIADMK condemned the act of Kiran Bedi “compelling” the CM to act as her interpreter. A Anbazhagan, said “She deliberately disgraced the CM and showed who was superior”.