Ray of hope for male nurses

C Vijaya Basker announced that 134 male nurses who completed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery at Government Medical Colleges in 2008-2011 will be allowed to write Medical Recruitment Board exam

Published: 12th May 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister C Vijaya Basker presenting the award for Best Staff Nurse for the year 2017 during World Nurse Day celebrations in Chennai on Friday | Sunish P Surendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Friday announced that 134 male nurses who completed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery at Government Medical Colleges in 2008-2011 batch will be allowed to write Medical Recruitment Board exam after making necessary changes in recruitment notification.

This was the last batch of male students in nursing courses in government colleges and since then only female students were admitted. The Medical Recruitment Board, created in 2012, also barred recruitment of male nurses for obstetrics & gynaecology wards and hence students of General Nursing & Midwifery course could not get any job opportunities.

Speaking at an event on Friday, the Minister said the rules will be amended to allow students take the recruitment test conducted by the board.

