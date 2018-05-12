Ray of hope for male nurses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Friday announced that 134 male nurses who completed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery at Government Medical Colleges in 2008-2011 batch will be allowed to write Medical Recruitment Board exam after making necessary changes in recruitment notification.

This was the last batch of male students in nursing courses in government colleges and since then only female students were admitted. The Medical Recruitment Board, created in 2012, also barred recruitment of male nurses for obstetrics & gynaecology wards and hence students of General Nursing & Midwifery course could not get any job opportunities.

Speaking at an event on Friday, the Minister said the rules will be amended to allow students take the recruitment test conducted by the board.