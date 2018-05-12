Treasure water more than gold: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami dedicated the second drinking water scheme for the Kovilpatti residents, along with other infrastructure schemes worth around Rs 127.24 crore here on Friday.

The dedication of the second drinking water scheme established at a cost of Rs 81.81 crore would address the drinking water requirements of the Kovilpatti municipality, which was reeling under acute water shortage during summers.

The water scheme was funded by the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Town (UIDSSMT) (grant) with a share of (Rs 44.47 crore), UIDSSMT (loan) (Rs 19.06) crore, Urban Local Body (ULB) (Rs 9.06 crore) and Integrated Urban Development Mission (IUDM) scheme (Rs 9.22 crore).

According to Palaniswami, the waters scheme has been planned to supply 190.49 lakh litre per day which would benefit at least 1.2 lakh people every day.

It has been planned to distribute 100 lakh litre per day and the public would get water once in two days, he said.

The CM also inaugurated the infrastructure development projects of School Education Department, Thoothukudi Corporation, Rural Development Department, Animal Husbandry, Public Works Department (PWD) and Agriculture Department during the programme.

Meanwhile, he laid the foundation stone for 144 projects worth Rs 47.79 crore on behalf of Kovilpatti municipality, PWD and District Rural Development. Further, he distributed welfare assistance to as many as 4,390 beneficiaries on behalf of various departments, including fisheries and women development worth Rs 15.14 crore.

State Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju, Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Forest Minister Dindigul Seenivasan were among the dignitaries present.

As all the resources are dependent on water, it should be more treasured than gold, said Palaniswami, while inaugurating the second drinking water scheme at Kovilpatti.

He stated that his government gave emphasis to harnessing rainwater received during the seasonal rains and allotted Rs 331 crore to rejuvenate 1,511 lakes in the state, under Kudimaramathu Scheme.

“During the seasonal rains, plenty of water flowed into the sea wastefully, without serving any purpose. Besides, Rs 350 crore has been allotted for constructing structures, such as check dams across canals and streams,” he said.

Taking a dig at actor Rajinikanth’s statement about interlinking the southern rivers, Palaniswami (without mentioning any name) said, “People start new parties and talk about interlinking rivers. Where were they all these days?”