Allegations by I-T department baseless, say auditors of Chidambaram family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Income Tax Department filed chargesheets against them, the chartered accountants of Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram said on Saturday that the claims of the department were baseless.

R Balachandran, a chartered accountant of Karti, Srinithi and Chess Global Advisory Services Private limited, said in a press release that the income tax returns had been prepared and filed. Nalini’s chartered accountants, Rajagopal and Badri Narayanan, also said the same.

“The investments in question were made through bank remittances,” both the statements from the offices of the chartered accountant firms read. “They were duly disclosed in the returns of income filed under Section 139 of Income Tax Act for the relevant assessment year. It is totally wrong to allege there was a willful failure to disclose the investments. The returns of income are a complete answer to the baseless allegation.”

The Income Tax Department filed four chargesheets on Friday against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini Chidambaram, his son Karti and his daughter-in-law Srinidhi for allegedly not disclosing their assets abroad.