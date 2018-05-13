‘Democracy is an ingrained quality in AIADMK’

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Inaugurating the 43rd Flower Show and Summer Festival at Anna park in Yercaud, Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the huge floral displays made using 2.5 lakh flowers and a vegetable exhibition by the Horticulture Department, on Saturday. During his visit, the Chief Minister took part in various programmes.

After laying the foundation stone for an arch in front of the Yercaud Panchayat Union office to commemorate the 70th birth anniversary of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami took part in the function organised at the Yercaud Auditorium. There, he inaugurated two schemes, which were completed at the cost of `4.05 crore, and laid the foundation stone for about 29 various schemes to be completed at `17.5 crore.

Later, he distributed `5.12 crore-worth welfare assistance to as many as 2,178 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said, “Since 1976, the Flower Show and Summer Festival has been celebrated in Yercaud. This year, the festival would be thrown open to the tourists for five days (from May 12 to May 16). The floral replicas at Yercaud include Tamil Nadu secretariat, a tractor and the model of an aeroplane, all created with about 2.50 lakh flowers. The pitcher plant in the Yercaud Botanical Garden and Kurinchi flower, which blossoms once in 12 years, were the centre of attraction.”

Claiming that democracy was an ingrained quality in the AIADMK, he said, “I do not take unilateral decisions. Before announcing or implementing a scheme, I discuss it with my senior colleagues.”

1 lakh saplings for tourists

Citing the greatness of king Ashoka, who is known for his extensive drive to plant saplings on the either sides of roads, Palaniswami said, “In an attempt to make Tamil Nadu a ‘Green State’, we are distributing 1 lakh saplings to tourists visiting Yercaud during the Summer Festival.”