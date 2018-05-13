Home States Tamil Nadu

Five killed in car-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

The incident occurred when the occupants of the car were returning from Tiruchendur.

Published: 13th May 2018

By PTI

THANJAVUR: Five people were killed and two injured in a collision involving a car and a lorry near here today, police said.

The incident occurred when the occupants of the car were returning from Tiruchendur, they said.

When the vehicle reached Pattukottai ring road at Keezhavastha Chavadi in the district, the driver lost control and hit a stationary lorry, they said.

While four occupants of the car were killed on the spot another died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Two persons who sustained injuries were admitted to the government hospital here.

A case had been registered in this connection.

