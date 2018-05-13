Help desks by private medical colleges to aid admission

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has directed the self-financing medical colleges to set up help desks at the CENTAC premises in Pondicherry Engineering College to facilitate the PG medical students sponsored by CENTAC in the mop-up round of counselling to complete the admission process on the spot itself after allotment.

The students have been asked to bring all necessary certificates and pay the fees in full at the time of counselling itself, or else seats will not be allotted. Students can either transfer the fees in advance to the CENTAC bank account mentioned in their website or bring a demand draft in favour of CENTAC PG MEDICAL, said the committee coordinator (admission) P T Rudra Goud, in an official release.

The mop-up counselling for PG medical seats in the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Manakulavinayagar Medical College and Sri Venkateswara Medical College would be taken up on May 15 for government quota seats and on May 16 for management quota seats. Following the second round of counselling and admissions, 38 government quota seats and 67 management quota seats remain vacant, according to Rudra Goud.

60 students have been admitted out of the 165 students sponsored to PG medical courses in the three self-financing colleges by CENTAC after the second round of counselling, following an intervention by the administration. This includes 46 seats (out of 84 seats) under government category and 14 seats (out of 81 seats) under management category.

The students who have already joined the courses are ineligible for the mop-up round of counselling except for the all-India quota seats, surrendered in the Government Medical College.