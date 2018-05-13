Home States Tamil Nadu

Ilayaraja seeks action as CD unit uses his music illegally

Ilayaraja's lawyer S Sivasami lodged a complaint with Coimbatore City Police seeking action against the owner of a CD recording unit here for allegedly using his songs and music sans permission.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On behalf of renowned music director Ilayaraja, his lawyer S Sivasami lodged a complaint with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner K Periaiah seeking action against the owner of a CD recording unit here for allegedly using Ilayaraja’s songs and music without his permission.

After lodging the complaint on Saturday morning, Sivasami said that one Antony Muthusamy and a few others were running the CD recording unit under the name ‘Honey Bee Music’. The owner was also falsely claiming to be a relative of Ilayaraja.

“They have been using the maestro’s music and songs without his permission or licence. They are making money using his music and songs without even his knowledge,” he added.

They also mix the music of other music directors with Ilayaraja’s songs, thus degrading his original music, the lawyer alleged and added that CD unit owner was selling these CDs in all quarters, including to students, said Sivasami.

“A complaint has been lodged based on Ilayaraja’s interest,” he said. The lawyer has sought action under the Copyright Act.

On receiving the complaint, Police Commissioner K Periaiah assured him that action would be taken in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ilayaraja S Sivasami CD recording unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Medical ‘conditions’ not good for sportspersons in Tamil Nadu

‘Democracy is an ingrained quality in AIADMK’

S Thirunavukkarasar’s tour to strengthen Tamil Nadu Congress

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate