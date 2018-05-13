Ilayaraja seeks action as CD unit uses his music illegally

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On behalf of renowned music director Ilayaraja, his lawyer S Sivasami lodged a complaint with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner K Periaiah seeking action against the owner of a CD recording unit here for allegedly using Ilayaraja’s songs and music without his permission.

After lodging the complaint on Saturday morning, Sivasami said that one Antony Muthusamy and a few others were running the CD recording unit under the name ‘Honey Bee Music’. The owner was also falsely claiming to be a relative of Ilayaraja.

“They have been using the maestro’s music and songs without his permission or licence. They are making money using his music and songs without even his knowledge,” he added.

They also mix the music of other music directors with Ilayaraja’s songs, thus degrading his original music, the lawyer alleged and added that CD unit owner was selling these CDs in all quarters, including to students, said Sivasami.

“A complaint has been lodged based on Ilayaraja’s interest,” he said. The lawyer has sought action under the Copyright Act.

On receiving the complaint, Police Commissioner K Periaiah assured him that action would be taken in the matter.