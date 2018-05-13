Home States Tamil Nadu

Inspector General Pon Manickavel at Palani temple, conducts inquiries

The IG inquired with the temple staff and officials on the Panchaloha idol of Lord Murugan and Utchavar idol.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Inspector General (IG) of Police, Railways, Pon Manickavel, holding additional charge as IG (Idol wing) CID, visited Palani to conduct an inquiry with the authorities of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple on Saturday.

The IG inquired with the temple staff and officials on the Panchaloha idol of Lord Murugan and Utchavar idol. Raja, ASP-idol Wing, Karunakaran, DSP, and other officials accompanied him. The matter relates to the 2004 incident when the State government decided to install Utchavar idol of Lord Murugan in the temple.

The idol was reportedly made below the stipulated weight and the officials found that poor quality gold was used to make it. The incident created a big uproar across the State and a few officials and the Sthapathi were arrested and remanded. The police team had verified various records of the temple too.

