Medical ‘conditions’ not good for sportspersons in Tamil Nadu

Prabhakar T By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu has a population of over seven crores. Of that, over a lakh are aiming for nearly 4,000 undergraduate medical seats. How many of those seats are allotted to accommodate young sportspersons, who bring laurels to our country and state? Only three.

K Priya is a basketball player and medical aspirant. The Coimbatore native has represented TN seven times at various sporting events. In 2017, she made it as far as the medical counselling stage. “In 2017, the first struggle was NEET, as it was new to all of us. As sportspersons, we got very little time to prepare, as our concentration was split between academics, sports and NEET preparation,” Priya said, who has been a national-level basket player for nine years. She made it to 11th rank in the sports quota counselling for MBBS, and didn’t get a seat. So it was back to NEET.

“For a sportsperson, it is not possible to concentrate on three things at a time. Everyday, they spend nearly eight hours in practice, apart from attending camps during State and National meets held at different locations,” Priya’s father S Krishnamurthi said.

It was because of these difficulties that a quota was created for ‘eminent sportspersons’ with three seats being allotted in 2008. At the time, the number of UG medical seats under government quota was less than 1200 — sports quota of 0.25 per cent. Now, with UG seats touching 4000, the percentage of seats reserved for sportspersons is 0.09 per cent. This is the lowest among the southern states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala which have fewer medical seats under government quota compared to TN but still reserve 0.5 per cent of them for sportspersons.

It is no surprise then that Krishnamurthi is among the many demanding that the percentage of seats reserved for sportspersons be increased proportional to the increase in number of total seats since 2008.The State and the district basketball association have written a requisition letter to the Director of Medical Education on this.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association, that has been fighting for an increase in sports quota to encourage sportspersons, has also written to the State Government. However, the increase in seats under the quota is not the only demand. The selection of candidates under the sports quota is also based on whether they play a sport that is among the 56 disciplines stipulated by the government that include yachting and yogasana.

However, stakeholders believe that the government should prioritise sports over those not recognised by the Indian Olympic Association. “Fighting for a place in the State and National level in Olympics sports is not easy. But, there are people, who just compete in a sports meet where only two countries participate and get a certificate with the International tag. It is also recognised here which is like degrading others’ efforts. So, Olympic sports should be given priority,” TN Athletic Association secretary C Latha said.

This is not the only issue at hand. Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu agrees that the sports fraternity has a fair demand. However, he asked what the government had done to ensure that the sportsperson continued to play their sport even after joining the course.

“The number of seats should be increased based on the rationale on which the quota was first set. Then, while scrutinising the candidates under the sports quota, the contribution of the candidate for the sport should be considered. At the same time, there should be an undertaking from the student that they would continue playing after joining the course. The college should have the appropriate sports facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education A Edwin Joe admitted that he had received representations from various persons in this regard. “I have forwarded them to the Government for its perusal. We are not sure whether we would get approval (for increase in quota) for this academic year,” he said. Speaking to Express, Selection Committee Secretary G Selvarajan said a proposal had been sent to the State to increase the number of seats under the sports quota proportional to the increase in the number of total seats. “Roughly, five seats would be increased. So, in total eight seats were recommended to be allotted under sports quota.”

Will this become a reality? Health department sources said it could be done. “Last year, the reservation for the persons with disabilities was increased from 3 to 5 per cent,” said a source There may yet be hope for Priya and others like her.

States and UT percentage of reservation under sports quota

Pondicherry 1%

Kerala 0.58%

Andhra Pradesh 0.5%

Telangana 0.5%

Tamil Nadu 0.09%