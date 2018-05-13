Home States Tamil Nadu

Not fish, men net 50 kg of ganja floating in sea

Fishermen who were out in the sea off Nadukuppam coast near Marakkanam on Friday found around 50 kg ganja floating in the sea.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:42 AM

Bundles of ganja found floating in the sea off Nadukuppam coast on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a rare incident, fishermen who were out in the sea off Nadukuppam coast near Marakkanam on Friday found 10 bundles of ganja – around 50 kg in total – floating in the sea and handed them over to officials for further inquiries.

According to sources, P Jeeva (55) of Nadukuppam near Marakkanam, along with four others from the same village, went fishing in the sea 35 nautical miles off Nadukuppam coast. While fishing, they noticed their net had not sunk at a particular spot. Curious, they moved closer and found several bundles tangled in the net.

They hauled the bundles in and found ganja inside. The fishermen immediately informed village panchayat officials, who, in turn, relayed the info to Kottakuppam police station. A team headed by Inspector Michael Irudiyaraj rushed to the shore and waited for the fishermen.

Upon the fishermen's arrival, the police took custody of the bundles and took them to police station. They also took down details of the spot in the sea where the fishermen had found the bundles. Later, customs officials from Puducherry came to Kottakuppam and seized the ganja bundles.

Kottakuppam DSP Elangovan said the Customs and Coast Guard personnel were inquiring about the incident as the bundles were found in the sea. A police source said the bundles might have either accidentally fallen into the sea while being smuggled or the smugglers might have abandoned them after seeing the Coast Guard.

