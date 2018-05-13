Home States Tamil Nadu

Puzzling silence of DMK on allegiance in Karnataka

While VCK chief Thirumavalavan urged Tamils in neighbouring State to vote for Congress, the DMK did not express support.

Published: 13th May 2018

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as polling for Karnataka Assembly elections got over on Saturday, Congress’s main ally in Tamil Nadu, DMK, did not openly express its support to the national party in the polls. This is in sharp contrast to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s strong statements urging Tamils in Karnataka to vote for Congress to fight against communal forces. Tamils account for a sizable portion of the electorate in Karnataka. Hence, the Dravidian parties contest in a few Assembly seats in the neighbouring State.

According to 1991 census, Tamils contribute to a little over 10 lakh of Bengaluru’s population out of the then total 48.4 lakh population. Hence, the opinion of Tamil parties is believed to have an impact among a sizable portion of the Tamil electorate there.

While a few in the Tamil Nadu unit of Congress have openly expressed their disappointment over    DMK’s silence, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar downplayed it. “I don’t know whether the Karnataka unit asked their (DMK’s) support or not. But,  since DMK is not contesting in any of the seats, automatically they (DMK supporters) will vote for Congress,” Thirunavukkarasar told Express.

While DMK did not field any candidate in Karnataka, its rival, AIADMK, nominated candidates for four seats. But, not many in the Congress party are of the same view. “Our Congress leaders have been taking pledge in every stage during the last one year that we should work to make MK Stalin the Chief Minister of the State. But, what is the stand of the DMK in Karnataka elections? Nobody knows,” G K Muralidharan, general secretary of farmers wing of Congress, said in his Facebook post.

Others recall how in contrast DMK president M Karunanidhi openly expressed support for Congress during the 2008 Assembly elections. The meeting of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is mooting an alternative third front at the national level, with DMK leader MK Stalin, also has caused grudge among sections of the Congress.

Tamil Nadu Congress did campaign
A few consider the DMK’s silence as conspicuous even when the party knows that many leaders from Congress’s TN unit campaigned in various constituencies in Karnataka where Tamils have a considerable presence

