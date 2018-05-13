S Thirunavukkarasar’s tour to strengthen Tamil Nadu Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar is to attend a series of meetings in districts across State from Tuesday.

A party release said strengthening the party and enrolling new members would be the agenda. Meetings will start at Kancheepuram on Tuesday morning, where he will meet functionaries of South district unit.

He will meet the Madurai South district unit on Thursday and North district unit on Friday. From there, he will go to Ramanathapuram and meet party functionaries in the evening.

The second spell of meetings are expected to begin on May 23 when he will meet the Madurai urban district functionaries in the morning and functionaries of Theni district in the afternoon. He is also expected to meet party functionaries of Tiruvallur and Namakkal districts on May 25 and May 31, respectively.

This series of meetings come after Express had reported a widening rift in the State Congress unit in April with some senior leaders and district presidents skipping events chaired by Thirunavukkarasar.