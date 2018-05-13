Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Six killed, 17 injured after van capsizes

Six persons were killed and 17 injured when the van in which they were travelling capsized after a mechanical failure near a village in Virudhunugar district today, police said.

Published: 13th May 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MADURAI: Six persons were killed and 17 injured when the van in which they were travelling capsized after a mechanical failure near a village in Virudhunugar district today, police said.

Police said the occupants of the van were returning to their village after worshipping at a temple, about 90 km from here, when the mishap took place near Ramachandrapuram.

Three of the 17 persons hospitalised were in critical condition, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five killed in car-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

Fake viral Whatsapp messages work as careless whispers

Tiruvannamalai, where the streets wear a deserted look

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'