Tamil Nadu: Six killed, 17 injured after van capsizes

By PTI

MADURAI: Six persons were killed and 17 injured when the van in which they were travelling capsized after a mechanical failure near a village in Virudhunugar district today, police said.

Police said the occupants of the van were returning to their village after worshipping at a temple, about 90 km from here, when the mishap took place near Ramachandrapuram.

Three of the 17 persons hospitalised were in critical condition, they said.