Viral clip of woman with hawala link puts sub-inspector in a fix

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Special Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (SBCID) sub-inspector has been transferred to Chennai’s 13th battalion after his conversation with a woman, who is alleged to have hawala connections, went viral on social media. Police have arrested the woman and an inquiry is on.

According to sources, Poongundran (40) was working as a SBCID SI at Tirukoilur circle in Villupuram district. He was acquainted with one Priya in Bengaluru, who allegedly trades luxury cars and gold at low rates. Poongundran’s conversation with Priya regarding some transactions had leaked through WhatsApp and Facebook, a few weeks ago. Allegedly, the transactions involve crores of rupees and many high ranking officials.

In the leaked conversation, the police official issues death threat to the woman as she did not produce the goods he had paid for, on behalf of certain others. Poongundran asked her to produce the goods or return the cash. She replied to him that by 18th (supposedly May), she would return the cash. He then threatened her that using his 22 years of service experience, he can do anything to get the money back from her.

The recorded call first went viral in Villupuram region and later it spread across the State through social media networks.

Three days ago, Poongundran was called to the SBCID head quarters in Chennai and inquiries with him revealed that several police officials had given him money to buy cars and gold at low rates without paying any tax, according to sources.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, SBCID Inspector General Eswaramorthy transferred Poongundran to Chennai 13th battalion. Police have begun a probe and found that, Priya, the accused women, was a Erode native and settled in Bengaluru. Police sources said she was arrested on Friday and taken to Chennai for inquire about her involvement in hawala-model cheating.

They also found out that Poongundran had given her nearly `1 crore for purchasing cars and gold. A youth from Tirukoilur had introduced her to Poongundran, who later introduced her to his colleagues and higher officials, who initiated transactions through him.

Poongundran had recorded his conversation with Priya to convince his associates of the deal, but somehow it got leaked into the social media.

A high-ranking district police official told Express that the issue is being handled by the SBCID and hence the police department was unaware of any proceedings and he refused to comment over the issue.

