11 die, 20 injured in separate accidents in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR/ VIRUDHUNAGAR: Eleven persons were killed and 20 others were injured in two separates accidents in Thanjavur and Sattur, on Sunday. In the first incident, five persons, including four of a family, were killed in the early hours of Sunday after their car rammed a stationary lorry on the Thanjavur bypass road, just a km from their house.

P Vijayakumar (27) from Keezhavasthachavady in the Puduppattinam area, his daughter Dhanusree (3), father-in-law Dakshinamoorthy (55) and driver I Aravind (27) died on the spot. While Vijayakumar’s wife, D Saranya, her nieces S Saidharshini (10) and S Srivarsha (13) and his mother-in-law, D Umarani (59), were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where Saranya succumbed.

Their car rear-ended a lorry laden with blue metal chips after Aravind allegedly fell asleep at the wheel on the Tiruchy-Nagappattinam bypass.

According to sources, Vijayakumar, a lorry owner, and his family had gone on a tour to Tiruchendur a few days ago and were on their way back when the incident took place. Friends and family of Vijayakumar were shocked to hear the news as they had brought gifts for his daughter, who would have turned four on Monday.

In another incident, six persons, including three of a family, died and 17 sustained grievous injuries when a van they were travelling in overturned near Sattur.

Sources said that the van was transporting passengers to Mathankovilpatti from Irukkankudi Mariamman Temple, where one Gengaiah of Mathankovilpatti near Sattur, had organised an ear-piercing ceremony for his children. When they were on Sattur-Thayilpatti Road, the driver lost control and it fell into the pit. Sources said Poothaiah (65) of Mathankovilpatti died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Sattur GH, but Petchiammal (50), Guruvammal (65) and Gurulakshmi(18) died on the way. The other victims from Mthankovilpatti, Sankarankoil and Subramaniyapuram, including children, were admitted to the Sattur GH. Four critically injured were referred to the GRH and Sivakasi GH. Van driver escaped with minor injuries.