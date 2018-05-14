Home States Tamil Nadu

Cop found dead on Kancheepuram railway track, suicide suspected

A police constable was found dead on the railway track with his body in a highly mutilated condition near Nathapettai Railway Station in Kancheepuram district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was found dead on the railway track with his body in a highly mutilated condition near Nathapettai Railway Station in Kancheepuram district on Sunday. Sathish Kumar (42) was working as a driver for Deputy Superintendent of Police Mugilan. Police ruled out any suspicion over the death and said preliminary enquiries suggested that the policeman had killed himself over personal issues.
“On Saturday, he had taken his weekly off and I saw him last on Friday evening. He did not tell me anything about his problems or stress,” said Mugilan.

A close friend of Kumar told Express that Kumar’s wife Priya had conceived only recently and had left for her mother’s house. The couple were anticipating their first child. The friend said the constable had mentioned about a few issues in the family, but had no idea if the problems were so severe.

On Saturday evening, Kumar had left his house at Wallajabad informing his family that he was going to Kancheepuram town to purchase an air-conditioner for the house. Police enquiries revealed that he spent some time in a bar at Kancheepuram in the evening. On Sunday morning, railway staff spotted a car parked near Nathapettai station and a mutilated body on the track. Police suspect Kumar to have thrown himself in front of a train around 1 am.

“After he reached Nathapettai, that is 10 km away from his house, he had gone to the railway station where he had parked the car,” said a police officer, adding that there were no signs of force having been used on the constable. Kancheepuram SP Santosh Hadimani, DSP Mugilan and other police officers and others paid their last respects.

