PG girl student alleges use of abusive words by Department head

A PG girl student at Bharathiyar University alleges department head and hostel officials used foul language when she questioned their refusal to provide an ambulance for her sick room mate.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A PG girl student at Bharathiyar University has lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Governor against her department head and hostel officials, alleging they used foul language when she questioned their refusal to provide an ambulance for her sick room mate.

The girl, hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, also sent a complaint to the DGP, state human rights commission and Kerala Chief Minister over the incident, which occurred about six months back, police said.

The Governor is the chancellor of state run universities.

The post graduate girl student alleged that the pyschology department head Velayutham used abusive language and asked her to leave the university when she questioned the woman hostel warden's decision on November 14 last year not to provide ambulance to take her sick room mate to a hospital.

Both he and hostel head Dharmaraj asked her to stand up on the bench in class, she said.

Velayutham then called her to his room, locked the door from inside and again used foul language, she said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and if there was a prima facie, a case would be registered.

Comments

