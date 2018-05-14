Tamil Nadu: Prison experience leaves prospective lawyers in awe

Deepak Sathish By

TIRUCHY: For the first since its inception in 1979, the Government Law College in Tiruchy took students on a field visit to the Central Prison to better understand concepts of their curriculum. As many as 139 final year students of LLB and B.A. LLB, and five faculties were part of the tour.

Having accustomed to moot court events. students said the visit to the prison was a totally different experience. A Ronika Chelles, final year B.A. LLB student, said, “We study Criminology and behaviour of prisoners. The visit to the Central Prison was an eye opener as what all we studied is what we experienced. The prisoner’s psychology, how they are lodged and under what sections was the highlight of the visit.” S Swaminathan, a final year LLB student said, “Until now we came across features of prisons and inmates only in books and movies. But, what we saw was entirely different from movies as the prison was neat and tidy, well maintained. Most importantly, it was the place for educational programmes to cultivate the habit of learning among the inmates.”

College principal M Rajeswaran took the initiative to write to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Inspector of General Prisons, Chennai to permit law students into the prison. Following the request, the police personnel of respective jurisdiction visited every students’ house to know about the conduct before granting permission.

Rajeswaran said, “It was a long process and the visit would be useful for the students when they come across Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Criminology. As a passing out students, many opt for practising law, so the visit is mainly to sow interest among students to connect with the criminal cases.” Rajeswaran said students were also taken to Madurai Bench to have a closer look of the hearing.The Prison premises houses Lok Adalat, legal aid, counselling centre and hospital.